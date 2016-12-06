Maisie Williams Picture Surfaces Online, And Watch Out Game Of Thrones Fans

New photos of Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams have surfaced on the Internet, and they prove that a girl might have become the victim of a hacking scandal.

Topless pictures of the 19-year-old were posted online that could have possibly been stolen from a private social media account.

The images show Maisie with her top off while on a beach. The actress has her back turned to the camera in the images, which appeared on Reddit over the weekend, but many on the Internet think the photos are borderline inappropriate for some social media platforms.

There was no source given for the photos. However, many commenters have speculated that the snaps came from a private Facebook page.

Evidence suggests that the pictures were taken while Maisie was on vacation in Japan. She has been in the country in order to push for the protection of dolphins, according to Inquisitr.

She has joined a slew of other celebrities who have been outspoken about ending marine animal shows.

“It was something that just struck a chord in my heart,” Williams said. “And I’m a firm believer that, if there is something that you really want to stand up and fight for, then you should. And with everyone doing their own little bit for what they believe in, hopefully together we can make the world a better place.

Williams has also been using social media to spread awareness of the cause.

This isn’t the first time that Maisie Williams has turned heads with racy pictures online. Two months ago, Williams shared a picture on her Instagram account standing alongside her GOT co-star Sophie Turner that had the media buzzing.

I’ll remember this noooorrrrty weekend for the rest of my life A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 31, 2016 at 7:12am PDT

Maisie also sparked social media controversy after posting another picture with Turner while rocking a Girl scout-themed costume that had marijuana plants on the sash.

👑everyone loves a hash brownie👑 A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 31, 2016 at 11:55am PDT

What are your thoughts about these topless Maisie Williams photos?

