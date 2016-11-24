Madonna ‘Will Do Whatever She Can’ To Support Her Son Following Drug Arrest

Legendary pop singer Madonna has broken her silence following her son Rocco Ritchie’s drug arrest, telling the world she’ll do whatever she can to help him.



Ritchie was arrested September 28th for possession of marijuana, but that hasn’t affected Madonna’s motherly love for her son.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I love my son very much. I will do whatever I can to give him the support that he needs, and I ask that you respect our privacy at this time,” Madonna said.

Madonna earlier visited Ritchie in London, who decided to stay with his father Guy Ritchie in the U.K. instead of returning to America with Madonna.

Ritchie will have his own court-appointed lawyer to help guide him through the legal proceedings, and we hope his trouble with the law ends here.

MORE NEWS: Donald Trump Has A Special Thanksgiving Message For America / 5 Movies For Thanksgiving You Forgot Existed / These Thanksgiving Disasters Will Make You Laugh, And Cry

Do you think Ritchie should have returned to America with his mother, or is it better he’s staying in the U.K. with his father?

[ H/T People ]