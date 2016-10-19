Maddox Jolie-Pitt Allegedly Refuses to See Brad Pitt After Divorce From Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has seen several of his children since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, but the pair’s oldest son Maddox has allegedly refused to see the actor, Us Weekly reports.

Pitt has met with several of his and Jolie’s children twice over the past few weeks, but 15-year-old Maddox was not present at either meeting, with a source saying that the teen “chose not to go and stayed with Angie.”

“It wasn’t full of joy and happiness,” a source said of Pitt’s reunion with his children.

California law says that since Maddox is over 14, he can choose which parent he wants to live with, and this recent decision suggests he is choosing Jolie.

Maddox and Pitt were reportedly at the center of an argument on a private plane in September that led to the L.A. Department of Children and Family Services opening an investigation into the incident.

Pitt and Jolie share six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and Jolie currently has temporary full custody of all six kids. PEOPLE reports that the two actors have not had any contact since Jolie filed for divorce last month.

“Brad and Angie haven’t had any contact, and it’s all being worked out via their teams,” a family source said. “It’s just a sad situation.”

