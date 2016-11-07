Lord Of The Rings Author JRR Tolkien Biopic In The Works

The Lord Of The Rings film trilogy is one of the most successful film franchises of all time, and The Hobbit prequel series brought in a massive haul as well.

As you probably know, these films began as a book series by author, JRR Tolkien. He first wrote The Hobbit in the mid-1930s, and followed it up with The Lord Of The Rings trilogy after the war.

Since these stories are incredibly interesting, there’s no way they could have been written by a boring individual. JRR Tolkien lived an exciting life, one that warrants a movie of it’s own.

New Line Cinema is working on a biopic for the best-selling author, and Deadline has learned that a director has now signed on to helm the project.

According to their reports, James Strong will be directing the Tolkien film, with Bob Shaye and Michael Lynne producing.

Strong is an experienced director out of the UK, working on many successful television programs. The filmmaker has directed episodes of hit series like Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Torchwood, and Doctor Who. His most recent work consisted of a couple of episodes for Hulu’s mini-series, 11.22.63. Strong doesn’t have many feature films under his belt, but his 2011 film United was a hit among soccer fans, and helped to launch the career of Hunger Games star, Sam Claflin.

The Tolkien biopic has been titled Middle Earth, and was written by Angus Fletcher. The film will follow Tolkien’s early life, his relationship with his wife, and the experiences in war that led him to write The Lord Of The Rings.

Source: Deadline