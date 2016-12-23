Looks Like Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Not Going To Couples Therapy

Contradictory to the reports that claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seeking professional help to mend their marriage, an insider close to the couple has said that they are, in fact, not going to counseling.

“They are not in couples counseling, but Kanye does still see a therapist every day,” an insider said while talking to Us Weekly.

The “Fade” rapper is still undergoing treatment after being hospitalized recently for suffering from what physician Michael Farzam characterized as an episode of “temporary psychosis.”

The 39-year-old musician is reportedly making strides in his recovery. “He’s doing a lot better,” the source close to Kanye said. “He’s definitely getting better at saying no to projects.”

“It’s just been hell for them,” a source said in regards to the celebrity couple’s marital problems even before Kanye’s hospitalization. “Kanye’s behavior took a huge toll on their marriage. But Kim feels relieved he is getting the help he needs. She thinks this is what it will take to save him — and help their marriage.”

Whether or not Kim and Kanye are doing couples therapy, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is determined to reconcile her relationship with her husband.

“Kim is so in love with him and love can be blinding sometimes – she just adores him and the family loves him as well,” an insider said. “It’s a situation that she’s giving another shot, a second chance. She feels he’s been under a lot of pressure, so she feels like he deserves another shot.”

The issue isn’t only about Kim and Kanye, but also their two kids 3-year-old North, and 1-year-old Saint.

“Kim told me, ‘It’s not just about me, it’s about the kids,’” the source said. “So she wants to make it work. The only issue right now is he needs more time to recover and get better so she wants to wait and see how it goes.”

Do you think Kim and Kanye will be able to save their marriage and outlast this tumultuous period in their lives?

[H/T Us Weekly]