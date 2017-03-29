Little Mix Star Perrie Edwards Unveils Triple Booty Pic

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards had her followers begging for more after she whipped Instagram into a frenzy with a jaw-dropping triple booty pic. The 23-year-old singer took to social media on Tuesday to unleash a photo reminiscing on days of being poolside soaking up the sun.

Take 🍑 Me 🍑 Back 🍑 A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Edwards captioned the snap, “Take Me Back,” along with multiple peach emojis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows Edwards taking center stage in the white bikini with the thong bottom and frilly bandeau top. The breathtaking pic put Perrie’s stunning figure on full display as well as that of her two female pals to her left and right who were wearing lime green and bright red swimsuits.

As you might imagine, the racy photo was a smash hit with the blond bombshell’s followers on Instagram. Since posting on Tuesday, Edward’s booty snap has racked up more than 272k likes and received thousands of comments from her adoring fans.

Earlier this week, Perrie torched Instagram a previous time with a sizzling hot snap that showed her in nothing but a bra. With her messy long locks swept across her shoulders, Edwards snapped a selfie while wearing a lacy bra that showcased her cleavage. She posted the pic with a Snapchat filter that gave her cat ears and a button nose. Check out the sexy snap below:

☀️ A post shared by Perrie Edwards ✌️🌻 (@perrieedwards) on Mar 19, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

When Edwards isn’t posting sexy snaps, she has been touring the US with Ariana Grande. Even though she is living the dream as a pop superstar, Edwards can’t help but miss her new soccer star beau Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Even though they just became Instagram official last month, things are reportedly “heating up” between Perrie and Arsenal star Alex. A source close to the celebrity couple dished on the current status of their relationship.

“Perrie has bought her family and friends Arsenal merchandise for Christmas – it shows how much she thinks of him. Things are heating up between the pair – they love spending time with each other and make each other laugh a lot.”

To keep up with Perrie Edwards, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Perrie Edward’s sexiest Instagram pic?

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Mail, Instagram: Perrie Edwards]