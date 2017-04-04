Lisa Marie Presley Has Made A New Claim About Estranged Husband

Lisa Marie Presley has made a shocking new claim about her estranged husband Michael Lockwood.

The daughter of iconic musician Elvis Presley alleged that her former spouse hired paparazzi to take photos of him and their daughters to make it appear as if he is a loving, doting father, according to TMZ.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Monday, 55-year-old Michael Lockwood was photographed at a flea market in Los Angeles with his and Lisa Marie’s 8-year-old twins Harper and Finley. The girls seemed to be enjoying the outing with their father as they carried around vintage dolls that he bought for them.

The sighting came just as the court ordered Lisa Marie Presley to pay a portion of Michael’s legal fees in their divorce settlement. The 49-year-old will be forced to pay Lockwood $10,000 per month for five months. However, she does not have to pay spousal support, according to Daily Mail.

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood were married for ten years before their relationship fell apart. Presley claims that she discovered Lockwood had a massive collection of pornography which included “hundreds of inappropriate pictures and disturbing video.”

After seeing the images, Lisa Marie said, “I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach,” according to the court docs.

Michael Lockwood fired back at Lisa Marie for making “unproven allegations.”

“It is particularly distasteful that [Presley] has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters’ attention,” Lockwood said.

“As I experienced during our more than 10-year marriage and as I believe this court will learn, [she] has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her wrongdoing.”

Given the sensitivity of the situation, Child Protection Services chose to allow their daughters to live with their 71-year-old grandmother, Priscilla Presley.

“The girls have not been in foster care and never will be,” Priscilla said in a statement. “The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out.”

Do you think Lisa Marie’s claim that Michael Lockwood tipped off the paparazzi to his plans on Monday is true?

Up Next:

[H/T TMZ, Daily Mail]