Lindsay Lohan Posts Cryptic Harley Quinn Halloween Video

Star actress Lindsay Lohan posted a super cryptic video on Halloween night. On Monday in London, England, the actress was rocking a Harley Quinn outfit and walking down the street with the song “Psycho Killer” by the Talking Heads playing throughout the post.

Lilo shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “#theworldisbiggerthan5 #happyhalloween @thelifeofscott.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

#theworldisbiggerthan5 #happyhalloween @thlifeofscott 🙏 A video posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:43pm PDT

What do you think this cryptic post could mean?

On Sunday night, the 30-year-old actress opted to strip down to her lingerie for her before putting on her supervillain Harley Quinn costume. Lohan posted a mirror selfie on Instagram showing her pink lingerie with the caption: “#halloweencostume #halloweenisaworkout #halloween #everydaywewearpink and no filter.”

🎀👁🎃🎃👁🎀 #halloweencostume #halloweenisaworkout #halloween #everydaywewearpink and no filter A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 30, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

Later in the evening after posting the lingerie selfie, Lohan revealed that she was actually going as Margot Robbie’s Suicide Squad character Harley Quinn.

She posted another photo on Instagram showing her costume complete with the red and blue jacket, pigtails, fishnet stockings, and baseball bat. Lohan captioned the photo: “@daniellismore with my favourite #fashions on #happyhalloween thank you @francutler – I made it back #theworldisbiggerthan5 maybe sequel?

@daniellismore with my favourite #fashions on #happyhalloween thank you @francutler – I made it back #theworldisbiggerthan5 maybe sequel? A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Oct 31, 2016 at 4:41pm PDT

Lohan recently ended her engagement to Egor Tarabasov in July. Since then, the rumors that have been circulating have claimed that she has been getting extra cozy with her business partner, Dennis Papageorgiou. Earlier this month, the duo was seen locking lips in Athens, Greece. However, the Mean Girls actress insists that their relationship is platonic.

“FYI…Dennis is not my boyfriend,” Lohan said on social media. “He is my business partner and dear friend.”

To keep up with Lindsay Lohan, follow her on Instagram here.

Lindsay Lohan’s name has popped up in the news several times recently. Not long ago, she chopped her finger off in an unfortunate boating accident, and also, her ex-best friend was recently arrested after for a completely heinous crime.

In addition to Lindsay Lohan, there have been a ton of celebrities who absolutely went all out for Halloween. As per usual, supermodel Heidi Klum outdid herself in a spectacular costume. Ryan Reynolds lent a special costume to his pop singer friend Taylor Swift. Also, Glee star Matthew Morrison and his wife rocked some incredible comic book-themed costumes.

What do you think Lindsay Lohan’s cryptic Harley Quinn video was all about?

[H/T Instagram: Lindsay Lohan]