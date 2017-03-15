Lindsay Lohan Reveals Eerie Desert Photo

Lindsay Lohan just unleashed an all-new photo on Instagram that showed her in the middle of the desert laying in the sand. While the image is undeniably stunning, there is definitely an eerie quality to the snap.

The 30-year-old actress captioned the pic: “Finding some peace and solace in the desert.”

The eye-catching image shows Lohan wearing a nude-colored satin gown while laying on her back in a sandy deserted area. The Mean Girls star’s signature red locks flowed in waves on top of her shoulders as she seductively stared at the camera.

In less than three hours, Lohan’s post racked up more than 54k likes. While many took to the comments section to express how beautiful Lindsay looked in the pic, others took the opportunity to make remarks about how she has reportedly converted to Islam.

This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Lindsay Lohan has brought Instagram to a screeching halt with her jaw-dropping pics. At the end of February, the Parent Trap actress posted a photo that showed her once again lying on her back while wearing a racy black lingerie top.

The photograph had the same hazy quality as Lindsay’s desert photo. The sunlight on her skin gave the snap a warm glow and accentuated Lohan’s fiery-red tresses.

Lohan captioned the post: “‘If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that strength lies.’ -Mother Teresa – for me I support all people. We all must do the same.”

