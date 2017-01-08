Lindsay Lohan Deletes Everything On Her Instagram

Looks like 2017 means a new clean slate for Lindsay Lohan. The Mean Girls actress has recently deleted her entire Instagram account in the first step to prepping for her new year. This means all of her strange photos and videos are no longer available – and neither is that recent and controversial poem she wrote.

According to those close to Lohan, she has decided to make 2017 all about a “period of renewal.” This means a complete refresh of her social media accounts, or at least her Instagram. A source close to the actress said she “is in a period of renewal, and is very excited for what the New Year holds.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Kendall Jenner Rocks A Giant Snake Tattoo In Almost NSFW Photo Shoot

Of course, people don’t just delete everything in their social media accounts if there wasn’t something a little off about one (or more) of the posts. In Lohan’s case, there are a number of posts that fans have recently thought were a little “off,” including many of her strange selfies.

There was one post in particular that recently came under fire. On January 3, 2017, Lohan posted a poem where she discussed fixing “idle ISIS minds.”

“Then I realize, at least I am in a bed, / I am still alive, / so what can really be said? / just go to bed and close the blinds, / still and so on, I cannot help but want to fix all these idled isis minds/ because, / there has to be something I can figure out / rather than living in a world of fear and doubt / they now shoot, we used to shout,” she wrote.

Needless to say, the internet had a lot to say about a poem containing mention of ISIS. This is just another strange Lindsay Lohan moment that can be added to the list. Deleting everything in her account can go right up there with her strange new accent.

More: Kate Beckinsale’s Daughter Records Embarrassing Dance Video | Alec Baldwin Taunts Trump With Russian Make America Great Again Hat | The Golden Girls Coming Exclusively To Hulu | Whoopi Goldberg Goes On Epic Planned Parenthood Tirade Against The View Co-Host

[H/T Us Weekly]