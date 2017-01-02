Lemony Snicket Warns Fans To ‘Look Away’ In New Series Of Unfortunate Events Teaser

Fans are counting down the days as Netflix‘s highly anticipated new series – Lemony Snicket‘s A Series Of Unfortunate Events – is set to debut its entire first season on Friday, January 13.

In a unique form of hiarious reverse-psychology, the latest teaser for the series warns fans that they may not want to see the events that will play out on screen.

Patrick Warburton is set to play author Lemony Snicket on the series, and it seems as though he’s acting as a form of narrator for Unfortunate Events. The first teaser for the series featured only Warburton, telling fans about the perils that the characters in the show will face.

In the new teaser, Snicket appears over the footage and gives viewers this message:

“The cinematic tease before you is full of disturbed plots, villainous frightful deeds, and an absurd amount of child endangerment. Do you really want to sit through every horrid episode? Be a dear, and look away.”

This may seem like an actual warning not to watch the show, but the message captures the dark-yet-lively tone of the Unfortunate Events books, and highlights the deadpan humor of Patrick Warburton.

Warning aside, many fans will probably flood Netflix on January 13 to get their first taste of the network’s latest hit.

Based on the internationally best-selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) and starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans — Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil guardian Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. The siblings must outsmart Olaf at every turn, foiling his many devious plans and disguises, in order to discover clues to their parents’ mysterious death. The eight-episode series is a Netflix original production, executive produced by Emmy Award winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler, and premieres January 13, 2017 only on Netflix.