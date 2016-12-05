Lea Michele Shares Photo With Former ‘Glee’ Castmates at Becca Tobin’s Wedding

It’s a Glee reunion!

Lea Michele shared a few photos over the weekend on Instagram from her former Glee star Becca Tobin and Zach Martin’s wedding, PEOPLE reports. One of the photos was a group shot of Michele alongside more of her former Glee castmates Kevin McHale, Jane Lynch, Meg Doyle, Michael Hitchcock, Jenna Ushkowitz, Matt Hodgson and Dante Russo. She captioned the photo, “Glee wedding.”

Glee wedding ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 3, 2016 at 3:33pm PST

Michele also shared a photo with the bride in white robes with the hashtag #MrsMartin.

✨❄️👰🏼 #MrsMartin A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 3, 2016 at 12:27pm PST

The night before.. ❤️ A photo posted by Lea Michele (@leamichele) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:22am PST

Back in May, Tobin announced her engagement during an episode of her LadyGang podcast with co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek. She shared the engagement story adding she thought the whole proposal was fake at first.

“I thought he was kidding when he had the ring in front of my face! I thought it was fake,” she said.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com