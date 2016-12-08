Lea Michele and John Stamos Get Steamy on Set of ‘Scream Queens’

Things are heating up on the Scream Queens set!

Lea Michele and John Stamos were spotted getting steamy with each other while filming scenes for the Fox show earlier this week, Us Weekly reports. The pair were seen filming on a beach in Malibu on Tuesday, Dec. 6, having a heated discussion before locking lips.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo: Twitter / @SQNewsreport) (Photo: Twitter / @screamqbrasil)

Michele sported a blue one-piece suit with a lace-up back, while Stamos stayed covered in a white bathrobe. Michele plays a formerly dorky killer named Hester on the show, while Stamos joined the group for the show’s current and second season as surgeon Dr. Brock Holt. The two actors haven’t interacted all that much on the show yet, but clearly that’s going to change!

Scream Queens airs Tuesdays on FOX.

Originally posted on Womanista.com.