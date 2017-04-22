Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Goes On Sexually Explicit DUI Tirade

Last month, Montana Fishburne, daughter of The Matrix‘s Laurence Fishburne, was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Authorities were tipped off to her intoxication based on her erratic behavior, which included urinating on the side of the road while emergency services worked on her vehicle. Montana also went on a series of bizarre tirades, the details of which have just been released by authorities, and include mentions of Donald Trump and sexually explicit remarks.

The Daily Mail recently obtained the documents which detailed some of the things Fishburne said during the altercation, which also referenced her career in the adult entertainment industry and Michael Jackson.

According to Juan Pinzon of the Florida Highway Patrol and Anaya Frazier of the Sheriff’s Department, an open bottle of wine in Fishburne’s car was the first indication that something might be amiss, with her remarks only proving further that she was under the influence.

The reports said that Fishburne “began to talk about not wanting to be charged for an ambulance because it costs $900 and all she has is a bandage on the face,” adding, “If she is going to pay for an ambulance or Donald Trump she is going to need some birth control.”

The pair noted that they were unaware what the meaning of her statement was.

Fishburne also “talked about vibrators, being a porn star, called officer a liar for not having an ice pack for her face” and “also made some other sexually explicit remarks.”

The tirade continued, as Fishburne “yelled about dying in jail, Michael Jackson and Propofol.”

The incident took place in South Florida City, near the area she moved to in hopes of starting her career. Fishburne took an unconventional route, releasing a sex tape, which she apparently did in hopes of using the notoriety to gain mainstream acting fame in a similar fashion to Kim Kardashian’s career.

The sex tape had a disastrous impact on her relationship with her father, as she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2011, “He told me he was embarrassed by me.”

Montana left the adult industry behind and was filmed following a career as a stripper, but in the last few years, has had a relatively low public profile.

