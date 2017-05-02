Police Dashcam Shows Bizarre Moment Laurence Fishburne’s Daughter Is Arrested For DUI

Police dashcam footage from Laurence Fishburne’s daughter’s March 11 DUI arrest has surfaced, and the former porn star was shown peeing on the side of the road with restraints around her wrists.

In the clip of the arrest, 25-year-old Montana Fishburne was seen wearing a revealing mini-dress and giving the drivers on I-95 quite a show when she pulled down her underwear to pee on the other side of the interstate barrier.

“I’m not tripping, I’m a f*****g ratchet,” Montana said to trooper Juan Pinzon.

Montana was pulled over in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after she rear-ended another vehicle on the interstate. The authorities found an open bottle of wine inside Fishburne’s Toyota Corolla.

She was taken to the alcohol testing center where she blew a .18 and .17 in breathalyzer tests that night, according to Daily Mail. The legal limit in the state of Florida is .08.

During the 22-minute of Montana’s arrest, she failed multiple sobriety tests. In the beginning of the clip, she is shown removing her high heel shoes.

“Hi Mr. Officer,” she said to the camera in Pinzon’s car. “Those are my heels.”

Montana was then asked to do a particular test in which she was not cooperative.

“Ma’am, you’re not complying with my instructions,” Pinzon says.

Montana then blames Donald Trump for her behavior.

“In the situation we’re going through with Donald Trump, as a Latino American to another Latino American, I would appreciate if you could show me the exercise correctly so I can do it correctly,” she said. “That would make me feel better because I really don’t like the political situation in America.”

According to Daily Mail, there is no evidence that Fishburne is Hispanic. However, Pinzon is.

The trooper then demonstrates the exercise, and Montana still can’t manage to perform it correctly.

Pinzon then places handcuffs on Montana before she reveals that she has to pee.

“I really need to pee,” she said while lifting up her dress. “And I will pee right here on your car. That’s not a problem. I just need to sit down.”

Montana then hurdles over the guardrail and pulls down her underwear before squatting.

Pinzon eventually places Fishburne in the back of the vehicle. On the way to the Fort Lauderdale breath testing center, Montana can be seen saying to Pinzon, “So, you’re my bae.”

On multiple occasions during the trip from the testing center to jail, Montana can be heard begging the trooper to take her home. Pinzon tried to explain to Fishburne that she could have killed herself or someone else and that her behavior was dangerous.

She responded by saying: “Honestly, I’m more upset about not being able to spend the night in my bed. Can’t you just escort me home?”

“No ma’am, that’s not how we do it,” Pinzon said.

Fishburne then said: “In Los Angeles, that’s exactly what they do. Come on, I’m not that drunk. We’re right by my house.”

In April, Montana pleaded not guilty to four counts of DUI-related charges. She has not spoken out about the incident.

