Lamar Odom Apologizes To Khloe Kardashian For All Those Drug Benders

Lamar Odom issued an apology to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian for his highly publicized drug benders that nearly killed him in the past.

The former NBA star sat down for an interview on The Doctors and opened up about his battle with drugs. Now that the 37-year-old has completed a 30-day stint in rehab, there is one thing that has become evidently clear to him: Lamar wants his wife back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Odom said. “But other than that, I just want to live a healthy, happy life.”

Odom explained that his issues with drugs put an emotional gap between him and his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wife Khloe Kardashian.

“When you’re doing drugs you become distant from everything, even your feelings,” he said. “You become numb to everything, and to just to kinda restore what we had as a family was important to me.”

Even though his divorce has been finalized, Odom says Khloe is a crucial figure in his life.

“Khloe is important to me,” Lamar said. “She’s been through all of this with me and she stood right by my side so I just wanna repay her.”

If he had the chance, Lamar knows exactly what he wants to tell Khloe.

“I just want to tell them I’m sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy … that in my addiction I didn’t know who I was … so I couldn’t take care of myself. I damn sure couldn’t take care of anybody else.”

When asked what his biggest regret was from his stint using drugs, Odom explained that he wishes he hadn’t missed out on that time with his family.

“Just the time that I missed out with my children because you can’t ever get that back,” Odom said.

While the story would appeal to everyone’s romantic side, there’s several huge problems with Lamar getting Khloe back. Not only has Khloe filed and finalized the divorce, but also she has already moved on with another NBA star, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson. From the looks of things, Khloe and Tristan don’t have any plans on splitting in the near future.

Do you think Khloe Kardashian will ever take Lamar Odom back?

MORE: Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Will Star In Ocean’s Eight | Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps Of Her Kids At Music Class In Dubai | Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Arrive In New York City Ahead Of Club Appearance | James Corden Confronts Khloe Kardashian About O.J. Simpson’s Guilt | Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Interview Leaked: ‘I Was In A Bathrobe, Naked Underneath’ | Lamar Odom Breaks Down Recalling Hospital Time With Khloe Kardashian By His Side

[H/T TMZ]