Lady Gaga Stages Protest Against Donald Trump Outside Of Trump Tower

Lady Gaga took to Trump Tower early Wednesday morning to protest the results of Tuesday night’s election in which Donald Trump was elected president, E! News reports.

Lady Gaga protests outside of Trump Tower after Hillary Clinton loses election https://t.co/4bfkZSL15J pic.twitter.com/cyX5l6qyFl — billboard (@billboard) November 9, 2016

Gaga has vocally supported Hillary Clinton throughout the election process, and took a car from the Clinton election party at Jarvis Center to Trump Tower in New York City where she stood on the side of a sanitation truck holding a sign that read, “Love Trumps Hate.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The singer was active on Twitter Tuesday night as well, asking her followers to “say a prayer for America.”

“In a room full of hope, we will be heard,” she wrote. “Stand up for kindness, equality, and love.”

In a room full of hope, we will be heard. @deray #blacklivesmatter Stand up for kindness, equality, and love. ❤️🇺🇸 Nothing will stop us. pic.twitter.com/CYLnVOseML — #CountryOfKindness (@ladygaga) November 9, 2016

After the election results were announced, Gaga asked her fans to spread kindness.

“I want to live in a # CountryOfKindness where # LoveTrumpsHate,” she wrote, changing her Twitter handle to #CountryOfKindness.

This article first appeared on Womanista.com