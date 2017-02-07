Lady Gaga Breaks Down In Tears With Family Following Super Bowl Performance

Lady Gaga had an emotional moment Sunday following her triumphant performance at the Super Bowl.

The singer delivered a spectacular performance at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI.

Following her performance, the Grammy award winning artist was photographed as she gave her 24-year-old sister a big, embracing hug. The Born This Way singer couldn’t hide her emotions as she held tightly to her younger sister.

Lady Gaga hugging her sister Natali after her perfomance at the #Superbowl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dhbMCAzmC0 — Lady Gaga Sons (@GagaSons) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga then embraced her dad Joe and mom Cynthia, with Natali clinging on as well. The touching family moment came right after the star’s incredible Super Bowl performance, which included her belting out a number of her hit songs through the years.

Before the amazing halftime extravaganza, the talented musician looked focused and confident. The singer rocked the shimmery bodysuit and matching boot look in the snap prior to her performance.



Her ex-fiancé, actor Taylor Kinney, was also spotted inside the NRG stadium.

Kinney, 35, was seen in the stands with Zachary Levi and friends. Lady Gaga and Taylor were together from 2011 until they split in July 2016. The former engaged pair met after he starred in her You And I music video.

Her long-time collaborator Tony Bennett- who worked with the Grammy Award-winning star on their 2014 album Cheek to Cheek – wrote on Twitter, “Lady…the most super thing about the Super Bowl was you….just amazing!”

She also received support from artist like Joe Jonas who praised her for performing the halftime show alone. Katy Perry who enjoyed her entrance and Ariana Grande who was impressed by the pop stars vocals and energy.

Prior to the performance, much of the speculation surrounding Gaga’s appearance had centered on whether she would get political during the show.

In the previous year, Beyoncé made a reference to Malcolm X and the Black Panthers at the Super Bowl back.

But it looks like Gaga decided to steer clear of the political drama and just perform a great show.

She treated fans to renditions of some of her best-selling hits, which included The Edge of Glory, Poker Face, Born This Way, Telephone and just the one song from her latest album Joanne – the song A Million Reasons, which she played on the piano.

The blond bombshell completed her set list with her hit Bad Romance before dropping the mic and making her exit.

