Kyra Sedgwick Has Marilyn Monroe Moment When She Loses A Fight With The Wind

Kyra Sedgwick totally suffered a Marilyn Monroe moment while out in Los Angeles with husband Kevin Bacon.

The Closer actress and her husband were out shopping in Los Feliz at Gelson’s market when she was caught in an extreme wind.

Kyra’s skirt blew up as she was opening her car, which the actress was clearly embarrassed about. She held on to her skirt to keep it from exposing her, while her man, shared a laugh with the cameras. Kyra did break a little smile as well.

She looked ready for summer in her green patterned dress and fitted nude jacket.

She accessorized with nude heels as she left her golden locks in natural waves but tied up in a messy bun.

Bacon looked laid back in a pair of dark denim jeans and a black t-shirt.

The couple, who have been married since 1988, looked happy and relaxed despite Kyra’s skirt flying up.

They have two children together, 25-year-old Sosie and 27-year-old Travis.

The pair celebrated 28 years of marriage back in September. Kevin and Kyra got together after working on set of the PBS version of the Lanford Wilson play Lemon Sky.

The adorable couple are always sharing touching photos together to their social media accounts. Recently, Kyra took to Instagram to share a pic of her and Bacon cuddled up on the beach. She captioned the pic: “Sweet day with my only one @kevinbacon.”

Sweet day with my only one @kevinbacon A post shared by Kyra (@kikkosedg) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

