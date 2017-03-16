Kylie And Kendall Jenner Take Double Dog Selfie

The Jenner sisters have reunited and have blessed their fans with a load of adorable social snaps.

Kylie and Kendall took to Snapchat to don the app’s famed dog filter for posts in each sister’s stories. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars strike a serious pose (as serious as you can be with the dog filter on your face) and showcase two flip phones, presumably from their pre-teen days.

The snap appeared in both of their Snapchat stories, along with some other candid moments between the two.

In one silly shot, Kylie is shown reach through Kendall’s giant hoop earrings while showcasing an animal balloon filter on the latter’s face.

Kendall’s hoops were not her only fashionable accessory of the day. Daily Mail points out that she also rocked a golden silk camisole with lace trim and bows and yellow Paper Bag Sweats from her and her sister’s fashion line, Kendall + Kylie line. While it might seem like a simple combination, the cost of the outfit costs close to $1,000, with the sweats costing $295 alone.



It’s been a busy week for the bustling young celebs, as always. On Sunday, Kylie was seen wearing a sexy skin-tight outfit while shopping. She also drew criticism from fans when some of her cosmetic products shipped out with a major flaw.

Meanwhile, Kendall, who maintains the lower-profile of the two, was seen at a photo shoot in some rather revealing lingerie.

Keep up with Kylie and Kendall Jenner on their respective Instagram accounts, @KylieJenner and @KendallJenner.

