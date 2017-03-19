Kylie And Kendall Jenner Have Intense Pool Party With Hailey Baldwin

Saturday the Jenner’s were spotted having a pool party with their good friend Hailey Baldwin and they shared some images with millions of their social media followers.

The social media starlets enjoyed a relaxing day at the pool together, where they had fun soaking up the rays and playing around on the social media app.

Hailey, 20, and Kylie, 19, cozied up while trying on the ever-popular dog filter.

The California girls both flaunted fresh faces, wearing minimal makeup and sporting well-groomed brows.

Both girls slicked their wet locks back while topping off their swim looks with hints of jewelry. Kylie rocked a sizable pair of diamond studs in the pool while Hailey opted for a delicate golden chain upon her neck.

@haileybaldwin and @kyliejenner (via Snapchat): Pool Day 💋 (kylizzlemynizzl) #haileybaldwin #kyliejenner A post shared by Hailey Baldwin News (@hlybaldwin) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:04am PDT

The youngest of the Kardashian clan shared a solo snap of her supermodel sister Kendall donning Snapchat’s cheetah-inspired mask accompanied with animated balloons.

The 21-year-old runway talent flaunted her bust subtly while wearing a white bikini by Puma and batting her ample eyelashes at the camera.

The Los Angeles native topped off her look with a chic nameplate necklace.

Earlier in the day, BFFs Kendall and Hailey indulged in a little bit of retail therapy out in Beverly Hills.



#kendalljenner #haileybaldwin yesterday A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on Mar 18, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

It seemed that the 21-year-old model needed a bit of cheering up after a $200k of her jewelry was discovered stolen Thursday.

