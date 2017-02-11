Kylie Jenner’s Snapchat Is Sizzling With Her Latest Steamy Snap

Kylie Jenner is a master at looking amazing while she is Snapchatting. From her nights out to her various modeling sessions, she is always aware of exactly how she wants to look to her fans and followers. Well, turns out that even when she is casually lounging around her hotel room, she still looks amazing.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in New York supporting her older sister, Kendall Jenner, during her Fashion Week shows. So, this means that Kylie has been out and about all over town, Snapchatting away as she parties with her friends. Sometimes those videos are just a mix of people moving about and Snapchat filters.

Other times, however, you get to see some pretty sexy poses from the cosmetics creator. Her latest Snapchat was of Kylie just sitting on her hotel room bed, but it’s probably one of her best shots of the weekend.

Kylie is sitting there, recording herself in the mirror as she sways back and forth in her sultry way. She is rocking a super tight tank top and a hip-hugging pencil skirt that show off her curves like never before. This is the photo definition of an hourglass figure, with Kylies tiny, tiny waist and full hips.

#Goals though 😎 A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:16am PST

“Goals though,” Kylie captioned the snap on her Instagram page.

You’ll notice Kylie’s boyfriend, rapper Tyga just sitting in a chair in the background on his phone, almost as if he doesn’t notice the super sexy Kylie just hanging out. Of course, this isn’t’ the only steamy picture Kylie has posted since she’s been hanging out in New York. At a show the previous night, Kylie was stepping out in a very revealing short, sparkly number. She, of course, took full advantage of her Instagram page with those photos.

Jeremy Fittings 💥 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:24pm PST

What do you think of Kylie’s latest looks?

