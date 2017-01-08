New Kylie Jenner And Tyga Pictures Have Surfaced, And They Are Not For The Kids

Kylie Jenner and her beau Tyga are at it again. This time new pictures have surfaced via her official online shop’s Instagram handle.

Needless to say, Tyga was all hands and held nothing back in the below photo:

who saw the video on WMagazine.com ? 😏 A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Kylie’s boutique shop released the behind-the-scenes photo in coordination with the below video she released that features her getting hot and heavy with Tyga.

Kylie 🔥 A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:00pm PST

Kylie has been making big strides towards her personal brand. So much so that she is now the second wealthiest Kardashian-Jenner out of the bunch. That is pretty impressive, even though some might not completely agree with how she got to that point. It even raises the point of how did Kim Kardashian really get to this level of fame and fortune? Sadly, it was mainly due to her sex tape with Ray J that was released to the public.

Either way, the Kardashian family has capitalized on the “opportunities” presented to them and built a reality television-style brand that people are truly obsessed with.

The Kardashians and Jenners are here to stay. And they know exactly how to build their personal brands whether people like them or not.

What do you think of Kylie and Tyga’s new video and pictures? Are they starting to get a little too NSFW?

