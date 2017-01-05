Kylie Jenner Stuns In Poolside Bikini Pic

Kylie Jenner shared a wildly sexy bikini snap on Wednesday that will make your jaw drop.

The 19-year-old model rocked a black two-piece bikini with white stitching that showed off her curvy, toned figure. Jenner was seated on a pool chair with the sun beaming down on her skin.

Feel Me? A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Kylie shared the photo with the caption: “feel me?”

Since sharing on Instagram, Jenner’s followers showered the post with more than 1.5 million likes, and over 410k comments.

The reality star is no stranger to sharing revealing photos on social media. In recent weeks, she has posted a slew of pics that have sent her followers in a frenzy.

It’s possible that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star needed a stress-free moment by the pool this week given the turmoil that has been going on in with business, Kylie Cosmetics.

On Wednesday morning, an unapproved post was shared on her personal app that caused her to explain that she would never be posting on it again.

The Lip Kit Creator took to Twitter to share this message with her followers about the incident:

“Hey guys from now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore…a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I’m sorry and I know we will figure somethng [sic] out so we can all be satisfied. Love you.”

Apparently, the “very personal” message that purportedly came from Kylie herself gave details about her sex life with Tyga. Learn more here.

In addition to this screwup, Kylie also had a seriously massive mistake on her 2017 calendar.

