Kylie Jenner Sports Skintight, Flesh-Colored Body Suit

Kylie Jenner had her grand opening for her pop-up shop in New York City Monday.

The 19-year-old reality star headed to 27 Mercer Street while dressed in a nude mini-dress, matching lace-up booties and a faux fur coat. The young make-up mogul accessorized her look with a creamsicle-colored wig and massive sunglasses.

I can’t deal 😩😩😩 #kyliejenner (cc @allthingskuwtkj) A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

According to reports, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star didn’t arrive until noon but the fans waiting at the front of the line got there three days early, with some coming as far as Las Vegas.



“I love you guys!” Jenner boasted on Snapchat. “MY TEAM! Can’t BELIEVE the LOVE today!”



Kylie later wrote, “Today was an unreal experience! Not a moment goes by when I’m not over the top thankful and grateful for each and every one of you. We’ve got a good TEAM! There would be no me without YOU let’s keep building!”

Not only was Kylie surrounded by her team, but her 27-year-old boyfriend Tyga was also there to support her.



This marks Kylie’s second pop-up shop with the first opening in Los Angeles before Christmas.



Surprisingly, Real Housewives of New York City’s Bethany Frankel was also spotted at the opening. She guessed “10,000 people” would show up to wait in the freezing rain.



The pop-up is expected to stay open until Tuesday or until all supplies have sold. Aside from her make-up line, shoppers can expect satin bomber jackets featuring her lip logo.



For fans not in NYC or LA, Kylie’s merchandise will be available online from TheKylieShop.com, which will officially launch Tuesday at 3 pm.

