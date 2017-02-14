Kylie Jenner Rocks Massive, Garbage Bag Style Coat At NYFW

It’s freezing on the East Coast as Kylie Jenner shows the world what kind of coat she’ll be bundling in at New York Fashion Week.

The 19-year-old reality TV star is known for showing some skin, but with the colder temperature looks like she will opt to cover up a bit. While visiting with German designer Philipp Plein, Jenner sported an enormous oversized black down jacket.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The massive jacket reached down to her ankles and swamped her in fabric.

NYFW 🖕🏼 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 5:42pm PST

Kylie and Plein both posed for a picture in the down jacket posing and flashing their middle fingers. Kylie captioned the pic, “NYFW [middle finger emoji]” while Plein wrote, “@kyliejenner The countdown is on #LetsMakeNYFWgreatAgain #NeighborHoodKingsNEWYORK.”

The designer also shared a picture of model Sofia Richie rocking a black lace-up crop top and matching underwear with a fur hoodie on top. Richie teased that she will be strutting her stuff in the Plein runway show Monday.

“@philippplein78 runway tomorrow! Can’t wait for you to see,” she captioned one Instagram pic.

@philippplein78 runway tomorrow! Can’t wait for you to see 🚶🏽‍♀️ A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Feb 12, 2017 at 1:59pm PST

Jenner and Richie’s paths have been crossing a lot during NYFW. The pair sat front row at the Jeremy Scott show over the weekend, goofing off on each other’s social media accounts.

The lip kit queen has been keeping busy while in New York City. On Sunday she visited her pop-up shop in Manhattan, sporting an all-denim outfit.

She shared a snap on Instagram with the caption, “Spend it all at the pop up!!”

Spend it all at the pop up !!$$$💰 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:40pm PST

More: Khloe Kardashian Speaks Out About Kim Kardashian Not Working Out | New Jessica Alba Bathing Suit Pics Emerge From Mexico | Ariel Winter Gets Thrown Into Pit Of Balls By Boyfriend

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T ET]