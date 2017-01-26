Kylie Jenner Posts Fiery Photo That Leaves Nothing To The Imagination

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Tuesday to share one of her sexiest photos ever. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked absolutely stunning while smoldering at the camera as she put her curvy bod on full display.

how strong you stand is what makes you A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

The Lip Kit creator captioned the photo with this inspirational message: “how strong you stand is what makes you.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

After sharing on Instagram, Kylie’s followers showered the post with more than 2.26 million likes. Also, hundreds of thousands of social media users took to the comment section to express how stunning the reality star looked in the snap.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to posting revealing pics on social media. Just this week, the 19-year-old went full Kendall Jenner and posted a pic in a see-through outfit.

Jenner was photographed rocking a sheer jumpsuit that tightly hugged her toned figure, and the snap is almost NSFW.

She posted the sexy pic with the caption: “mornings with @sashasamsonova.”

mornings with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

On Tuesday, Kylie Jenner also posted pics from her recent photoshoot with athletic brand Puma. The reality star reportedly signed a 7-figure agreement to be the face of the company, and Kylie finally posted the first publicity shots on social media. See the pics here.

In other news regarding Kylie Jenner, she recently found herself looking at a potential lawsuit. A makeup artist claimed that Kylie continually ripped off of her photos and used them to promote the Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Fortunately, Kylie and the makeup artist were able to settle the dispute, but you will not believe what it took for the makeup artist to squash the beef. Check out what Kylie agreed to do to get the potential lawsuit dropped here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Kylie Jenner’s sexiest Instagram photo?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Went Full Kendall Jenner And Revealed A See-Through Outfit | Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve | Kylie Jenner Shares Sentimental Post About Jordan Woods After Father’s Death | Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Juicy’ Booty Pic | Kylie Jenner’s Friend Gets Caught Mid-Pic Staring At You Know What | Kylie And Kendall Jenner Were Transformed Into Harley Quinn, And It Looks Amazing