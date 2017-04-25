Kylie Jenner Snaps Vegas Selfie In Tiny Top

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, has not lost a step on social media since her break up with longtime boyfriend Tyga.

The 19-year-old reality star has been posting regularly to social media since the big news that her relationship is over with the 27-year-old rapper. And her posts have kept her fans and followers quite happy. The lip kit mogul recently took to Instagram to show off her curvy figure as she arrived in Las Vegas.

Kylie snapped a pic to IG, showing herself in tight fitting gray sweat pants, Yeezy shoes, and a white crop top tee. The entire ensemble hugged the reality starlets figure giving her viewers quite the show. Kylie kept her hair free letting her dark long locks hand down her back.

She kept the caption simple, writing: “Hey Vegas 💫.” Check out the post below:

Hey Vegas 💫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

To further show off her amazing physique and style, Kylie posted another picture that night of herself dressed for an evening out on the town.

She sported a sleeveless stripped dress and again let her hair hang freely. She only added the black hearts emoji as a caption.

🖤🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

Although the pictures show Kylie looking incredible, her trip to Vegas was anything but.

The makeup mogul’s publicity appearance at Sugar Factory’s grand opening in Sin City on Saturday was interrupted by protesters. Kylie, who showed up to her own publicity event several hours late, was still cheered on by her diehard fans, but their cries were drowned out by a handful of anti-fur activists.

The protesters, who held posters of injured and captive animals, shouted, “You’ve got blood on your hands,” which rang out over the cheering of her admirers. The activists were speaking out against instances in which the young reality star has worn fur in the past.

Kylie was immediately escorted inside the building for a tour of the specialty confectionery while the protesters continued to yell.

