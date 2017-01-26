Kylie Jenner Just Revealed A Whole New Look On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner just revealed an all-new look on Snapchat on Monday. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star traded in her long black locks for a new bob hairdo!

“The gag is … I had to cut off all my hair today,” she captioned a video showing off her shorter look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a second photo, the reality star attempted to convince her followers that the haircut was real, and not a wig. Jenner zoomed the camera in on her baby hairs, which are still a light caramel shade.

On Twitter, Kylie responded to a fan that asked if the haircut was real. Jenner responded simply by writing, “Yes it is.”

Yes it is 😛 https://t.co/VhLcKHEXgf — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 23, 2017

If the new haircut is actually real, this would be the shortest that any of the famous females in the Kardashian-Jenner clan have ever gone with their natural hair, according to People.

This bob hairdo isn’t the only new look Kylie Jenner revealed this week. The Lip Kit creator also took to Instagram to share the first publicity shots from her partnership with athletic apparel brand Puma.

Kylie was pictured rocking some spandex workout gear that shows off her famously curvy figure as she displayed her impressive flexibility striking several poses. Check out the photos here.

With the excitement of her new hairdo, and the Puma ads, Kylie couldn’t help but reveal any more awesome news for her followers on Tuesday. In addition to Kylie’s L.A. pop-up cosmetics shop, she announced that she is planning to open another store in New York City.

Kendall Jenner, Kylie’s older sister, also sported a new hairdo recently. At Dior’s masquerade ball in Paris this week, the Victoria’s Secret model rocked choppy bangs. She teased the look on Instagram Tuesday morning.

☕️ A photo posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:34am PST

What do you think about Kylie Jenner’s new look?

MORE Kylie Jenner: Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Kylie Jenner Has Revealed A Set Of New Photos, And They Flaunt Every Curve | Kylie Jenner Shares Sentimental Post About Jordan Woods After Father’s Death | Kylie Jenner Posts ‘Juicy’ Booty Pic | Kylie Jenner’s Friend Gets Caught Mid-Pic Staring At You Know What | Kylie And Kendall Jenner Were Transformed Into Harley Quinn, And It Looks Amazing | Kylie Jenner Reveals Stunning New Blonde Hairdo

[H/T Entertainment Tonight, People]