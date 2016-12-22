Kylie Jenner Just Posted Her Sexiest Picture Yet

Kylie Jenner may have just posted her sexiest picture ever. On Wednesday night, the 19-year-old model shared a photo on Instagram that caught the eyes of millions of social media users. Jenner was showing off a lot of skin, and striking a seductive pose for the camera.

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 21, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pictured rocking a gold two-piece ensemble with a high-waisted bikini bottom. Jenner puts her her curvy figure and toned abs on full display as her jet-black hair sweeping across her face and cascading down the side of her body. She looked absolutely fierce while staring into the camera with a dark shade of eye shadow on her lids.

Since posting on Instagram, Jenner’s photo received more than 2.5 million likes and more than 216k comments.

Earlier this week, Kylie Jenner shared a trio of photos that had her Instagram followers going crazy for the reality star’s new look.

In the first of three images, Kylie snapped a mirror selfie in the bathroom. Kylie was rocking a gray sweat suit with the jacket unzipped while donning a fancy gold workout top beneath.

🎁 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Much like her older sibling Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has managed to build an enormous social media following. Kylie frequently posts pictures from racy photo shoots on Instagram that are quite revealing, and often times controversial. Despite backlash from some on social media, Jenner regularly receives millions of likes from her more than 81 million followers on all her posts.

Other Kylie Jenner posts that have racked up likes on Instagram include: the nude bodysuit, the stunning gold dress, and this photo where she looks exactly like Kim Kardashian.

Do you think this is Kylie Jenner‘s sexiest look yet?

