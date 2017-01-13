Kylie Jenner Is Facing A Huge Accusation From Fans

Kylie Jenner has been called out on social media by her fans for allegedly doctoring one of her recent Instagram snaps.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed posing with her rapper beau Tyga while on vacation. Jenner is seated on the “Rack City” rapper’s lap while he wraps his arms around her waist her from behind.

A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

Some social media users believed that the Lip Kit creator photoshopped her leg to look thinner.

At first glance at the image in question, it appears that Kylie’s right leg looks abnormally skinny. However, upon further examination, one Instagram user pointed out what makes the image seem photoshopped.

“Her leg is behind Tyga’s, one user wrote. “It’s not photoshopped…look at where their knee caps are and you will see her leg.”

In addition to fans thinking that Kylie used photo edit magic to make her leg to look slimmer, others pointed out something particularly peculiar on her right knee.

“It looks like there’s a huge mole or some kind of bump on her knee!!” one fan wrote on Tyga’s post.

“She has a nipple on her knee,” another commented.

One user believed that there was a rather large insect on Kylie’s leg. “She got a d*mn ladybug on her,” the Instagram user wrote.

An Instagrammer angrily penned this comment: “It’s a nipple on her shrunken leg!!! I thoroughly enjoy these stupid girls. money can’t fix stupid!”

Kylie Jenner most likely does not have an enormous wart or third nipple on her knee, but it is a known fact that she definitely has a rather large distinctive scar on her left leg. At the Golden Globes on Sunday, Kylie showed off the scar in her gorgeous dress.

Do you think Kylie Jenner photoshopped this recent Instagram snap?

