Kylie Jenner Wins All-Time Steamiest Selfie In White Undies

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think taking selfies was Kylie Jenner‘s job. She clearly puts in 40 hours a week to the arduous task and makes sure everyone sees her best work. Well, considering she’s a model with her own clothing and makeup lines, looking good on Instagram is an integral component of her brand, so “taking selfies like it’s her job” isn’t too far from the truth. The 19-year-old celebrity recently took to Instagram to show off a more casual look to her 87 million followers.

The sultry starlet posted the photo of herself in a white tank top and white boxer shorts but opted not to caption the photo. It’s also possible, however, that some sort of disaster immediately befell the Jenner household and she merely didn’t have time.

Had Jenner not been in a rush, she might have captioned the photo, “Here is what I looked like right before I realized my toast was burning in the toaster!” or “Someone just ordered some of my $300 sweatpants from my new clothing line and I must hand deliver them!”

Whatever the reason Jenner had to skip the caption, we hope her toast is okay and the person who spent $300 on sweatpants thought they were worth every penny.

