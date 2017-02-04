Kylie Jenner Holds Nothing Back Showing Off Her New Tracksuit

It’s undeniable that Kylie Jenner is a beautiful woman, so it’s no surprise that she slays in a photo shoot for her new apparel line.

The photos were posted to Instagram on Thursday, and showcase the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star donning a bright yellow tracksuit from her new line of apparel.

New Kylie Shop Merch Launching Valentines Day 🔥 check out the countdown on KylieJennerShop.com A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:08pm PST

This is one of the first, maybe only, times we’ve ever seen the younger Jenner so covered up. Her typical posts and pics, whether they be on Instagram or Snapchat, find her showing quite a bit of skin, and putting her curvaceous backside on display.

Even in a baggy tracksuit it’s obvious that Kylie can find ways to show offer her curves, but her gorgeous facial features are what become most accentuated here. Her dark, beautiful eyes, and voluptuous lips really take a front seat to her notoriously curvy behind.

The outfit features a stripe of lettering down the sleeves and pant legs that boasts the word “THICK!”, complete with exclamation point. This seems suspiciously like a reference to the aforementioned “notoriously curvy behind,” which is quite recognizable, but it could also just be a random coincidence with no real meaning. You be the judge.

