Kylie Jenner Enrages Fans By Shipping Empty Cosmetic Containers

The members of the Kardashian family are some of the most famous, most loved, and most hated people on the planet. Despite having never committed any major crimes or atrocities, many people direct anger and vitriol at the family for merely existing, with most claiming to have no idea why they’re famous in the first place. It’s one thing for Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the family, to enrage people who aren’t fans, but this time, she’s managed to anger her devoted fanbase. The 19-year-old’s cosmetic line, Kylie Cosmetics, finally shipped a highly anticipated highlighter, only for consumers to receive empty packages.

THERES NO HIGHLIGHTER IN THE COMPACT!!!!!!! ITS EMPTY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/thIGkwZebf — brianna 🇯🇲 (@btaylorbeauty) March 8, 2017

Last month, Kylie Cosmetics released a series of highlighters, which were “cleverly” called “Kylighters,” that sold out in less than three minutes. Although some might consider those who purchased the makeup lucky, some of these consumers had to deal with paying $22 and receiving nothing but an empty compact, as seen in the above video.

Kylie herself has yet to weigh-in on how the mishap took place, but this is far from the first incident related to her makeup line to cause controversy. She has been accused of stealing ideas from other makeup artists, repackaging unsold merchandise at a price increase, and having poor quality products.

The only response she’s given to any of these claims is “Life is a learning experience and we learn from our mistakes” in an Instagram post. Luckily, the social media team for Kylie Cosmetics is much more apologetic for the mistake, offering assistance to those who paid $22 for an empty package.

I guess if you get enough retweets and likes they’ll send you a new kylighter…?🐸☕️ pic.twitter.com/Q94tCvPxD5 — jordan byers 👽 (@jordanebyers) March 9, 2017

