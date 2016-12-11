Kylie Jenner Dressed As Christina Aguilera, And It Is Jaw-Dropping

The stars all came out to attend Christina Aguilera’s birthday party over the weekend, but Kylie Jenner’s attendance came with one special request from the pop icon: she had to dress like vintage Xtina.

Birthday Bae A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:56pm PST

Jenner originally debuted the outfit that Aguilera wore for her 2002 “Dirrty” music video on Halloween, and Aguilera was so impressed by it, she demanded that Jenner bring it out of retirement. According to one of Kylie’s Snapchats of the evening, she explained, “When XTINA wants u to dress as XTINA for her bday you do it !!!”

This time, there were a few changes to the ensemble. On Halloween, she donned the red and black version of the outfit, but this time she opted for the black and yellow. She even went so far as to pop in some blue contact lens to fully embrace Xtina.

What do you think? Do you prefer the red and black or the yellow and black? Let us know in the comments!

