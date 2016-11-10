Kylie Jenner Decided To Cover Herself In Lots Of Blue Paint

Looks like Kylie Jenner is taking after her older sisters. The 19-year-old completely stripped down for a racy photoshoot in which she covered herself in a lot of metallic blue body paint.

The reality star/model shared the photo on Instagram to her 78.2 million followers with the caption: “unreleased project with @sashasamsonova.”

unreleased project with @sashasamsonova A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 8, 2016 at 9:06am PST

The photo was snapped by photographer Sasha Samsonova. Jenner is seen rocking black lipstick while showing off her darker locks. No word on how long it took to get off all of that metallic blue paint.

Since posting on Instagram on Tuesday, the photo has already received over 1.9 million likes. Many of her followers have filled the comments section on the post with blue hearts in approval.

This isn’t the first time that Kylie has worked with Samsonova. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has referred to the L.A. based photographer as her “favorite.”

Sooooooooo happy to share this shoot we did ❤️ @kendallandkylie swim for @topshop 🎞📷 A photo posted by Sasha Samsonova (@sashasamsonova) on Jun 9, 2016 at 7:59am PDT

Samsonova photographed both kylie and her sister Kendall for their Kendall + Kylie swimwear collection.

A month ago, Kylie Jenner was featured on the cover of Complex magazine using a photograph from Samsonova. The snap includes colorful artwork from the Japanese artist Takashi Murakami, according to Yahoo.

Officially my favorite cover I’ve ever shot 💕💜 @kyliejenner Such an honor to have Takashi Murakami art on my shots Thank you #complex @complex A photo posted by Sasha Samsonova (@sashasamsonova) on Oct 11, 2016 at 8:53am PDT

Life in the Kardashian/Jenner clan is about to get even more excited than usual. Kylie is going to be an aunt once again as her older brother Rob Kardashian and his fiancé Blac Chyna went to the hospital on Thursday morning. Check out more about Rob and Chyna’s baby here.

What are your thoughts about Kylie Jenner going nude and covering herself in blue paint for a photoshoot?

