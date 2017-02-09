Kurt Sutter Tweets Sons Of Anarchy Behind The Scenes Video

Kurt Sutter, creator of the FX hit series Sons of Anarchy, has taken to Twitter to share a TBT (throw back Thursday) video for fans of the show.

The eight-minute-video is a behind the scenes look at the show with the cast and crew. Nic Aragon and Xander Denke show us what happens on and off screen. We get to see what Michael Ornstein’s Chuck does when he’s not on camera, we see actor Kim Coates ragging on the guys wardrobe and we got a view of just how much work goes into changing the sets.

Sutter shared the video along with the caption, “#TBT #SOA #Behindthescenes.”

Meanwhile, FX announced back in November that it was in the process of making a spinoff series called Mayans MC. The show will be centered around Latino culture and will likely include past SOA characters in cameo roles.

It is rumored the leader of the Mayans, Emilio Rivera, will appear in the show. In fact, Rivera shared a throwback photo of him and Charlie Hunnam during the final season of SOA and dished on what fans can expect on the spin-off.

“I can tell you that Kurt Sutter has created another hit. Kurt is one of the best writers out there,” said Rivera. “I can tell you it’s going to be good. It’s going to be badass. It’s going to be all Latinos and it’s about time, you know.”

[H/T Twitter @sutterink, Inquisitr]