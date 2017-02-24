Sons Of Anarchy: Kurt Sutter Continues To Win The Twitter War With Soap Opera Star

The Twitter battle rages on between Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter, and Telemundo star Aaron Diaz. After another round of traded jabs, it’s clear that one of these guys is taking the title.

After Diaz tried to pine for a part on Mayans MC by reaching out to Sutter on Twitter, the creator shut him down in the most hilarious way possible.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You got it! When we do that scene where we mutilate the face of a pretty boy with perfect hair, I’ll give you a call. Datup. https://t.co/yu8AAl4q5h — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 23, 2017

Apparently, Diaz didn’t find the response very funny.

The actor responded shortly after, and he didn’t seem pleased. While he tried to make the whole situation a laughing matter, it was clear he wasn’t happy.

Sutter followed up the angry tweet with a response of his own. In typical Kurt Sutter fashion, his jab was equal parts hilarious and devastating.

Lalalalala. Apologies. Apparently I was wrong. According to your army of prepubescent female fans, you are quite the matador. Rancheros 🍳 https://t.co/PHsatUMNTb — kurt sutter (@sutterink) February 24, 2017

Not only did Sutter manage to give the guy a hard time for his fanbase, but he also took shots at the previous tweet. This is truly a burn to end all burns.

Hopefully, this will slam the door shut on all the drama. Sutter obviously isn’t interested in making a scene, as he continues to find clever ways to shut the guy down. Maybe Diaz will get the hint this time.

Kurt Sutter is currently working on the first spin-off series in the world of Sons Of Anarchy, Mayans MC.

More MAYANS MC News:

What To Expect From The Show / Emilio Rivera Weighed In On Jax And Mayans MC / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves