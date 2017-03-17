Kurt Sutter Teases Mayans MC With Retweet

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter is continuing to build the massive hype and anticipation for the upcoming spinoff series Mayans MC. The Emmy-nominated writer-director took to Twitter to retweet an image posted by Antonio Jaramillo hanging with Clayton Cardenas.

The 56-year-old retweeted the pic with the caption: “Have fun. Stay on 2, my brothers. Tu Harley es tu corazón. @PardoJD @EmilioRiver48 @johnortiz718 @CabralRichy @harleyglendale.”

Jaramillo and Cardenas are two of the actors that have been tapped for roles in Mayans MC. Shades of Blue actor Antonio Jaramillo will be portraying Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza while Clayton Cardenas will be stepping into the shoes of Angel Reyes.

Everyone involved with Mayans MC seems to be extremely excited to begin production on the show. In fact, the actors that were able to secure roles on the series seem to be equally as thrilled as the SOA fans.

Earlier this week, ComicBook.com‘s Charlie Ridgeley caught up with Sarah Bolger, the first female cast in Mayans MC. The 26-year-old actress wasn’t able to give many details about the show itself, but she did dish on being given the opportunity to work with Kurt Sutter.

“I can just tell you Kurt Sutter is a genius and I was so nervous meeting him for the first time,” she said. “Absolutely couldn’t find my breath walking into the room and just had to get it together. Cause Sons of Anarchy is so smartly written and it’s so aggressive and so brilliant. And all of those characters, I think Jax is just a brilliant lead, and all the characters are so watchable. I feel like he’s just gonna take all that genius and bring it over to Mayans in the best new way. Cause it feels new and it feels different to Sons of Anarchy. But also just very loyal to the show and I think fans will really enjoy it.”

Several other lead actors have also spoken out about their roles on the show, and what the fans of the original series can expect. In fact, Edward James Olmos, who will be portraying Felipe Reyes, has revealed that Mayans MC will feature some seriously “difficult subject matter.” Check out what Edward James Olmos said here.

What are you most looking forward to seeing in Mayans MC?

