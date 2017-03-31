Kurt Sutter Reveals New Camera Technology For Mayans MC

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed that his production team plans on using innovative new technology for the upcoming spinoff series Mayans MC. The 56-year-old director took to Twitter on Friday morning to re-post an exciting snap.

The photo was shared by Hollywood Drones company CineDrones. The pic was posted with the caption: “On location owning the road and sky with #MayansMC and our Alta 8 w/ MoviPro and Alexa Mini with 32mm @cookeoptics @freeflysystems CineDrones.com.”

The eye-catching image shows a drone of sleek design with multiple propellers on top. A camera is attached to the mobile contraption and will likely come in very handy when filming the high-speed action sequences in Mayans MC.

Kurt Sutter tweeted about the impressive camera tech on Friday morning. “We are establishing a new arsenal of camera tech for #MayansMC,” he wrote. “Exploring the possibilities of the Cinedrone.”

Also on Friday morning, Kurt Sutter whipped the SOA fans into a frenzy by posting the first real photo of the Mayans MC cast on their motorcycles. The all-new image will get you all jacked up to watch the upcoming offshoot series, and you definitely don’t want to miss seeing this snap. Check out the photo here.

In case you missed it, read the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

What are you most excited to see in Mayans MC?

