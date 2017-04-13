Kurt Sutter Shows Off New Mayans MC Landscape, And It Is Gorgeous

Kurt Sutter shared a new photo of the landscape for a new Mayans MC scene and it is absolutely breathtaking. The Sons of Anarchy creator took to Instagram on Thursday morning to unleash the exciting new snap.

‘Oc, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Charming anymore.’ #mayansmc #santopadre #santamadre A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 13, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

The 56-year-old captioned the post: “‘Oc, I’ve a feeling we’re not in Charming anymore.’ #mayansmc #santopadre #santamadre.”

The gorgeous image shows a gorgeous sunlit location with grassy hills in the background overlooking a California landscape. The setting will likely make for an amazing scene in the upcoming Mayans MC as Kurt Sutter and his team are in the process of filming the pilot episode for the show.

In the past several weeks, Kurt Sutter has been ramping up excitement on social media for the SOA spinoff series. Two days ago, he shared a photo with one of the stars of the offshoot show, Emilio Rivera, and the fans went absolutely nuts.

The picture shows Sutter and Rivera standing in front of a poster gifted to the cast of Mayans MC which was presented to them by the cast of SOA. The message reads: “Welcome Mayans MC…Respect the ride. Respect the legacy. And enjoy one of the greatest rides of your lives. Your SOA brothers and sisters…With love, Charlie, Maggie, Boone, Kim, Dayton, Tommy, Theo, & Katey.”

Sutter shared the photo with the caption: “Respect the ride, respect the legacy. #Rollout #MayanMonday #mayansmc @emiliorivera48.”

Respect the ride, respect the legacy. #Rollout #MayanMonday #mayansmc @emiliorivera48 A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

In case you missed it, read the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

To keep up with Kurt Sutter, be sure to follow him on Instagram here.

What are you most excited to see in Mayans MC?

