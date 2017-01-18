Kristin Cavallari Bikini Pic Surfaces, Internet Melts

Former reality TV star and current wife of Chicago Bears, Kristin Cavallari spent her 30th birthday soaking up the sun in Nayarit, Mexico. More importantly, she proved that 30 looks just as good as 29.

The former The Hills star posted a few photos of herself relaxing on the sandy beach, coconut drink in hand. She was looking amazing in a white and black bikini designed by none other than her former co-star Audrina Partridge.

Never leaving | 📸: @thescottycunha PS- I’m obsessed with my PREY swimsuit by my girl @audrinapatridge !!! So proud of you babe ❤️ A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 13, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

“I’m obsessed,” she captioned the photo, speaking of her adorable swimsuit. “So proud of you babe.”

The shoe designer and her athlete husband were in Mexico celebrating Cavallari’s 30th birthday. Is there a better way to ring in 30 than looking amazing sitting on a beach drinking out of a coconut? How about strolling down the streets of a resort town, or chilling out on a boat with some friends?

#Sayulita A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:52am PST

Well, Cavallari managed to fit all of that in while she partied over the border. What’s more, she looked amazing the whole time.

“I had the best birthday of my life and it was all thanks to this guy,” Cavallari captioned another photo from her trip. “Not only did he plan a huge surprise party, he planned a ‘surprise’ trip to Mexico with some of my closest friends, too. Thanks, babe … you will probably never see this.”

This birthday trip comes only a few days after Cavallari hosted the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet show for E! It just happened to fit perfectly between the Globes and the next big award show this season.

