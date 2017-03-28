Kristen Cavallari Just Revealed A Fully Nude NSFW Pic Of Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari just revealed an entirely nude photo of her NFL star husband Jay Cutler. The reality star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal the NSFW photo.

“Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free” – @tony2coats A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

The mother of three captioned the pic: “Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free” – @tony2coats.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The image shows the former Chicago Bears quarterback standing on a deck baring his backside.

To keep up with Kristin Cavallari, follow her on Instagram here.

More to come…

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Kristin Cavalleri]