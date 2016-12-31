Kris Jenner Shares Emotional Tribute to Debbie Reynolds

One of Hollywood’s most famous mothers recently shared a heartbreaking tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, who lost her daughter, Carrie Fisher, only a day before her passing. Kris Jenner posted a touching photo of Reynold’s family alongside the message.

After Reynolds death, her son said that her last words were that she wanted to be with her daughter, Fisher. That must have touched home a bit with Jenner, a mother of six, who would, like any mother, have a difficult time if she happened to lose one of her children.

“Absolutely heartbreaking and unimaginable,” Jenner captioned her Instagram photo. “as a mother I cannot imagine the pain and heartbreak of losing a child. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and true Hollywood legend … Debbie Reynolds, you will be forever missed but never forgotten!! My love and prayers are with Debbie and Carrie’s family.”

Of course, shortly after Reynolds passed away, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had a bit of a family scare. Her son, Rob Kardashian was rushed to the hospital due to a complication of his diabetes. Luckily, Rob is out of the hospital, but it was nonetheless a momentary scare for Jenner.

Similarly, Jenner had another one of her children in harm’s way earlier this year when Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. According to Kim, she thought the robbers were going to kill her before the end. However, that too turned out to be alright.

Needless to say, Jenner can understand the pain Reynolds must have been in after the loss of her daughter. At least the two are together again.

