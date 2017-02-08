Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex Went On Model-Dating Spree After Costa Rican Proposal Was Rejected

Kourtney Kardashian’s recent choice of jewelry seemed to give a definitive answer on whether her relationship with ex Scott Disick was on or off, but news has come to light that explains what happened when the two were in Costa Rica. Disick came under fire for his multiple public appearances with a slew of young models, resulting in tensions mounting between the two. According to an insider, Disick was merely acting out after being rejected by his former love.

The insider told Us Weekly that Disick secretly proposed to Kardashian, who he has three children with, but apparently she is “done” with him.

The rejected proposal had a profound impact on Disick, with the insider revealing, “Scott was embarrassed, upset and angry,” and added that Kourtney is “over being with him.”

While his ego was wounded, supposedly Disick flew a model into Costa Rica and the two shared a hotel room in the same hotel that the whole Keeping Up with the Kardashians production team was staying in, clearly flirting with danger.

Kourtney’s family, mom Kris Jenner and sister Kim, asked security about Scott’s whereabouts, they revealed he was in a room with another woman, causing the two to confront Disick.

Apparently, Kourtney wasn’t as affected by the fact that Disick is seeing other women, so much as the fact that his behaviors caused so much drama on a family trip. Following the familial confrontation, Disick flew back to Miami to continue canoodling with a series of different women.

Disick and Kardashian were married for nine years, finally parting ways with one another in a romantic way in July of 2015.

Considering the ramifications of Disick’s behavior and rejected proposal, this looks like the nail in the coffin of the two being anything more than a couple who shares parental responsibilities.

