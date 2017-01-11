Kourtney Kardashian Throws Epic Fast And Furious Birthday Party For Sons

If your parents have a vast amount of fame and fortune, when it comes to your birthday, you know they’re going to pull out all of the stops. Kourtney Kardashian helped sons Mason and Reign Disick have a birthday party they aren’t soon to forget as she pulled out all the stops on the Fast and Furious themed shindig. Head over to Wetpaint for photos Kourtney posted on Snapchat.

Mason and Reign’s FAST & FURIOUS birthday party. On my app. 🇺🇸 A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Considering each film in the franchise is rated PG-13 and these children look well under that age, we’re willing to look past flagrant disobeyal of MPAA regulations because any kids who love the Vin Diesel and Paul Walker series are pretty awesome in our book.

From Kourtney dressing up in character to an actual car from the movie, Kourtney spared no expense. Personally, I think the inflatable monster truck slide or backyard screening of the film are the highlights, but this looks like a party any kid, or adult, would be lucky to have.

