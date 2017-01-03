Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Snow-Filled Pictures With Scott Disick

To celebrate the New Year, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick traded in the L.A. sunshine for the snowy mountain ranges in Colorado. The reality stars documented their vacation on social media, and the trip looked like a winter wonderland come to life.

One photo shows Kourtney rocking an all-white snowsuit while hitting the slopes. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the photo on Instagram with the caption: “Morning stretch.”

Morning stretch. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Another hilarious post from their trip to Aspen, Colorado showed Kourtney and Scott standing on the wing of a jet plane. In the brief clip, the lovebirds are dancing and seem to be overjoyed in each other’s company.

Kourtney posted the video with the caption: “Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou.”

Disco disco @letthelordbewithyou A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Only weeks prior to the vacation, fans of the on-again, off-again reality couple were excited to hear that Kourtney and Scott confirmed that they were officially back together after more than a year and a half apart, according to E! news.

“They are back together and giving their relationship a try again,” an insider close to the couple said. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.”

Even after their highly publicized breakup in July of 2015, the two never completely ruled out the possibility of getting back together.

“I feel like every day is different, but we’re totally getting along,” Kourtney said while talking with Ellen DeGeneres in January. “Like, we have three beautiful kids together…But, you know, he’s family. He’ll always be.”

In regards to her future with Scott, Kourtney is apparently leaving everything up to God.

“The idea of having my family together is amazing, but it’s not the way things ended up,” she said while chatting with Cosmopolitan magazine for the October issue. “They may end up there. I’m not sure. To me, it’s in God’s hands. If it’s meant to be, then things will line up.”

In her final post from the Colorado vacation, Kourtney showed off the insanely impressive view of the Aspen landscape while rocking a pair of sweats. She shared the photo with the simple caption: “Aspen.”

✌🏼Aspen. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:28am PST

Are you glad that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back together?

