Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Throwback Nude Pic From The Bed

Last year, Kourtney Kardashian graced the cover of Cosmopolitan with an incredible white one-piece outfit. To prepare for the shoot, Kourtney had to ditch most of her clothing, covering herself up with nothing but a white bed sheet. Recently, the reality star reminisced about the memorable shoot by sharing a snap of herself getting primped by her makeup and hair team while she showed of her legs and figure.

Throwback @cosmopolitan A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Earlier this year, Kourtney and the rest of her family went on a trip to Costa Rica, which included bringing her ex Scott Disick. Reportedly, Disick proposed to Kourtney in hopes of rekindling their romance, a proposal which she rejected.

Ever since the Costa Rican trip, the flames between Kourtney and Scott seem to have completely extinguished, with the two seeking new romantic relationships.

Kourtney doesn’t seem too bothered by the split, as she’s been spotted out and about with a new man. Her new beau’s identity hasn’t been revealed, but if things continue to progress between the two, its only a matter of time before the public learns his identity.

