Kourtney Kardashian Makes Strong Statement With Three Simple Letters

It feels like just yesterday that Kourtney Kardashian was throwing an awesome Fast and the Furious-themed birthday party for the children she shares with ex Scott Disick, looking like one big, happy family. Apparently, Disick’s recent sightings with a variety of different women while Kourtney vacationed in Costa Rica didn’t sit well with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, causing her to select a very specific piece of jewelry for a night out on the town.

Kourtney’s necklace, which merely said, “OFF,” might be her subtle way of reminding people that she and her ex are definitely in the “Off” portion of their “On and Off” relationship. Adding to the statement jewelry was a snug sweater which featured precisely placed slits to expose a hint or her midriff. She enjoyed the night out with sister Kim, gal pal Larsa Pippen, and Larsa’s estranged husband, NBA star Scottie Pippen.

Despite Scott being spotted with multiple women recently, he claims he’ll always be devoted to Kourtney. In a commercial for an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott said, “I would never be over her.” He added, “She’s the love of my life.”

Do you think this means the couple is definitively over or is Kourtney just trying to send a message to her ex? Let us know in the comments!

