Kourtney Kardashian Goes All-Out Cleavage In Nothing But Towel

Kourtney Kardashian definitely knows how to keep her audience entertained.

The eldest Kardashian sister recently took to Instagram sharing a few pics of herself in only a towel. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showing off her physique and ample cleavage in three pics of her just covering herself in a white towel.

In the first picture she looked to be taking a selfie with her phenomenally done makeup. While the next two showed her getting touch ups to her long brunette locks.

She kept the caption simple, writing: “o n. m y. a p p.”

Recently, the mommy-of-two has been sharing a lot of photos of her fabulous style. In one photo we see Kourtney in a pair of blue destroyed jeans, a long stripped jacket, a white tee-shirt and heels. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun.

She captioned that pic: “Hurry up with my damn croissants.”

And before that pic we see the back of Kourtney as she walks to her car. She’s dressed in blue jeans, a black tank top and black blue heels.

She accessorized the look with a black hat and a small black leather bag. She captioned that pic: “y e s t e r d a y.”

