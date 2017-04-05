Kourtney Kardashian Goes All-Out Cleavage In Nothing But Towel

Kourtney Kardashian definitely knows how to keep her audience entertained.
The eldest Kardashian sister recently took to Instagram sharing a few pics of herself in only a towel. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showing off her physique and ample cleavage in three pics of her just covering herself in a white towel.
Videos by PopCulture.com
In the first picture she looked to be taking a selfie with her phenomenally done makeup. While the next two showed her getting touch ups to her long brunette locks.
She kept the caption simple, writing: “o n. m y. a p p.”
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
Recently, the mommy-of-two has been sharing a lot of photos of her fabulous style. In one photo we see Kourtney in a pair of blue destroyed jeans, a long stripped jacket, a white tee-shirt and heels. Her hair was pulled up in a messy bun.
She captioned that pic: “Hurry up with my damn croissants.”
Hurry up with my damn croissants.
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
And before that pic we see the back of Kourtney as she walks to her car. She’s dressed in blue jeans, a black tank top and black blue heels.
She accessorized the look with a black hat and a small black leather bag. She captioned that pic: “y e s t e r d a y.”
A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on
More News:
- Kendall Jenner Stars In Controversial Pepsi Ad, And Twitter Erupts
- Cindy Crawford Spotted With Bombshell Bikini
- Mia Khalifa Shares Gym Video, But There’s A Catch
[H/T Instagram, kourtneykardash]